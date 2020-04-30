Trails: "Playing at the Bernabéu allowed me to fulfill my childhood dream"

Philippe Senderos, current FC Chiasso player and former Arsenal player, he recalled during an interview in 'In Lockdown' how his visit to Santiago Bernabeu. The Swiss central defender has stressed the nerves he suffered at the Real Madrid home, which played a trick on him.



The player, who is of Spanish descent, points out that: "Since I was little I grew up watching Real Madrid and thinking it was an amazing team that I would love to play in the future. I remember that game and all that day at the Bernabéu because It was the day I was the most nervous in my entire life. "

Those nerves made it difficult for the game before starting: "I remember that I started throwing up on the grass before the game just before the referee signaled the start of the game. I was really living my dream, but I was intimidated by the environment and the setting. "

The match corresponding to The Champions League, ended with a 0-1 result in favor of Arsenal, which caused the meringues to be eliminated: "Playing in the Bernabéu against Real Madrid with Arsenal allowed me to fulfill my dream as a child. I wanted to make that come true and I was living it. So that's one of my best memories on a soccer field, even though I had such a bad time I ended up throwing up. "