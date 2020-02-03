         Trailer of 'WandaVision', 'Loki' and 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier': Disney + presents its Marvel series

Share it:

As every year, the broadcast of the final of the football league, the Super Bowl LIV 2020, was used as a showcase to present some of the most anticipated releases of the year. Disney + did not want to miss the opportunity and launched a spot on their expected marvel series.

The trailer just 30 seconds includes the first look at scenes from 'WandaVision', 'Loki' and 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'. The three productions are set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the intention is that their stories and characters intermingle with the movies.

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' ​​premieres this fall on Disney +. The action takes place after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame' and focuses on Sam Wilson, before Falcon now new Captain America, teaming up with Bucky Barnes for a mission. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan lead the cast of the series, directed by Kari Skogland.

Also in 2020 we will see 'WandaVision', starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. The series, a peculiar sitcom inspired by the 50s, shows Wanda Maximoff and Vision trying to lead a normal life in the suburbs; Of course, nothing is as it seems. Kathryn Hahn, Randall Park and Kat Dennings complete the cast while Matt shakman It deals with the staging.

Finally, 'Loki' is scheduled for 2021 and also takes us to the later stage of 'Endgame'. Tom Hiddleston returns to play the charismatic villain of the saga 'Thor' and Kate Herron It deals with the realization.