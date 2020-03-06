Trailer of the third season of La Casa de las Flores

Share it:

This morning was announced a preview of the third season of "The House of Flowers" created by Manolo Caro. "To understand the present you have to travel to the past," is mentioned in the description of this trailer.

"Before the Tafil, business and big family problems, the future family of the Mora already lived surrounded by drama, flowers and a lot of speck, the third season of 'The House of Flowers' is near, know the secrets of the past of the family and their connection to the final season, "is mentioned in a statement.

As many will remember, in the first season the members of the De la Mora family were known: their secrets, their weaknesses and their ambitions. In the second season (without the great actress Verónica Castro), fans followed the crusade of the character of Paulina de la Mora, played by actress Cecilia Suárez, to recover the flower shop and take revenge on the man who destroyed her family.

In the third season and last season, Manolo Caro does not follow in the footsteps of the characters played by Cecilia Suárez, Aislinn Derbez and Darío Yazbek, but takes us on a journey through time to learn about the origin of Virginia's friendship, Ernesto, Carmela and Solomon. The trainer is located in Mexico City in the year of 1979, where young Virginia, Ernesto and Solomon played this season by Isabel Burr, Tiago Correa and Javier Jattin, respectively, wonder what they would say to their selves of the future while They smoke weed.









Rebecca Jones, Ximena Sariñana and Christian Chávez will also be part of the new cast for the final season of "La Casa de las Flores".

The House of Flowers has been a wonderful trip that I always thought of ending with three seasons, which have been perfect to know the secrets of the now very dear Mora family.

"I am very excited to finally share this great finale, return to the past to know the present and see how each flower reaches its spring," Manolo Caro said in a press release.