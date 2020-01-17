 Trailer of the soundtrack of Birds of Prey

Share it:

Next month the movie is released "Birds of prey", the next appearance of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn since we saw her in “Suicide Squad” to offer us a project that completely breaks the schemes of what we have been seeing so far in the DC movie universe — we don't know yet whether for better or for worse—

Together with the great series of spots that the studio has been launching these days, there is a trailer dedicated to the film's soundtrack, in which artists such as Halsey, Doja Cat, or Adona participate. The trailer is a succession of brief seconds of the different themes that will sound in the movie, while we watch different scenes of the movie, with some not previously seen. It also highlights that last scene we see in which it seems that Harley will break the quarter wall and goes directly to the viewer.