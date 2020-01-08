Trailer of the second season of Sex Education

Share it:

Netflix, the streaming giant, announced on Tuesday morning that the second season of the "Sex Education" series will premiere this January 17; the trailer was also released where it is shown that the tone of dramatic comedy is still present throughout the series, starring Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson.

The new episodes begin with an epidemic of chlamydia, which highlights the lack of a better quality sex education while Otis and Ola, learn to move forward in their respective relationships while the tension with Maeve becomes increasingly evident. The portal Spinof published: "We have already been able to watch the whole season (eight episodes) and, the truth is that the only thing that these new episodes lose is that surprise factor, the series is still fun, comforting and successful in its approach to the teenage sexuality. "

At the beginning of the trailer we can see that Otis's mother arrives at Moordale High School to give a talk about sex, which causes great shame in her son. "Life is hard, love is messy, messy is normal," notes the second season's synopsis.









For this new season of "Sex Education" new characters arrive: