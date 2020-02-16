Trailer of the new series of Phoebe Waller-Bridge for HBO

Share it:

After the success of 'Fleabag', the comedy that swept past editions of the Emmys and the Golden Globes, the British Phoebe Waller-Bridge She is one of the creators of the moment. Now, having participated in the script of the next James Bond movie ('Without time to die') and with a secured contract with Amazon Prime Video to continue developing seréfilos products, the actress and creator prepares to release 'Run', a mix of romantic comedy and action thriller starring Merritt wever ('Believe me') and Domhnall Gleeson ('Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker').

The series, which he has created with his regular partner Vicky Jones (who directed the theatrical version of 'Fleabag' and has written the story of this new project), follows the story of two former friends who are finally going to meet a promise made 17 years ago: If any of them send a message with the word 'RUN' (literally, 'run', a word that gives name to the show), both have to leave whatever they are doing and meet at Grand Central station to travel together through America. It doesn't matter the job, neither the couples, nor the circumstances. We have to do it, period. It looks like one of those promises that are made when you have two more drinks and you think they will never be fulfilled, but, seen, Ruby (Wever) and Billy (Gleeson) are willing to honor his word.

In the first trailer that has been published in the series, we see this meeting on the train, but we do not know under what conditions that promise was made and also where it will take them. To find out, will have to wait until April 12, release date of the first chapter on HBO. If we take into account how well this mix of genres went to Waller-Bridge in the first season of 'Killing Eve', we have no doubt that this will be a series that we will not want to lose track of.