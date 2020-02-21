Entertainment

trailer of the new Mario Casas and Netflix

February 21, 2020
After participating in the Official Section of the Malaga Film Festival, which will be held from March 13 to 22, we can all enjoy on Netflix of 'Home', starring tape Javier Gutiérrez and Mario Casas and from which today we just saw his first official trailer.

Javier Muñoz, a successful advertising executive, has been unemployed for a year and has to leave the apartment where he lives with his family. One day, he discovers that he still has a set of keys to his old house and begins to spy on the young couple who now lives there. Gradually, it will infiltrate the lives of the new owners to recover the life they have lost, even if that means destroying who gets in their way.

Home, with Mario Casas

Netflix

This is a new foray into the thriller for Houses after 'You will not kill' or 'Goodbye'. Undoubtedly, a striking plot for a movie whose cast complete Bruna Cusí (‘Summer 1993’), Ruth Diaz (‘Late for anger’), David Verdaguer (‘10,000 km ’), Vicky Luengo (‘The laws of thermodynamics’), David Jungles ('Cell 211'), Raül Ferré and Ernesto Collado ('The kingdom').

“‘ Hogar ’is a project with which we have been dreaming for years, a provocative thriller that explores some of our favorite themes: desire, ambition and madness that is hidden under the placid surface of everyday life,” explain the directors of the film, Álex and David Pastor ('Incorporated', 'The last days', 'Infected').

'Home' will arrive on Netflix on March 25.

