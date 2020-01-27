Entertainment

trailer of the new HBO with Nicole Kidman

January 27, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

It seems that Nicole Kidman has liked this on the small screen after the success of the series 'Big Little Lies'. Now, the Oscar-winning actress stars in the new HBO limited series, 'The Undoing', who just launched his first teaser official trailer, offering us what seems to be a whole thriller psychological.

The series, based on the novel 'Tu Ya Lo Lobias', by Jean Hanff Korelitzwill tell us the story of Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman), a woman who has fulfilled all the dreams of her life: she is a psychologist who is about to publish her first book, she has a devoted husband (Hugh Grant) and a son who goes to one of the most important schools in New York. However, a few weeks before his book is published, Grace's life changes completely. A tragic death and the disappearance of her husband Jonathan drastically alter her way of understanding the world, and force her to start from scratch. Your only concern now is to ensure that your child can live the life he deserves. Unfortunately for both, the task is much more complicated than it seems.

READ:  A scene from Dragon Ball Z Kakarot reveals the motif behind the Great Saiyaman poses

Nicole Kidman in The Undoing

HBO

Donald Sutherland and Edgar Ramirez complete the cast of this series, which has been directed by Susanne Bier, as well as created and written for television by David E. Kelley, who also serves as showrunner. This has been produced by Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett and Celia Costas.

'The Undoing' will be released next May.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.