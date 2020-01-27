trailer of the new HBO with Nicole Kidman

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It seems that Nicole Kidman has liked this on the small screen after the success of the series 'Big Little Lies'. Now, the Oscar-winning actress stars in the new HBO limited series, 'The Undoing', who just launched his first teaser official trailer, offering us what seems to be a whole thriller psychological.

The series, based on the novel 'Tu Ya Lo Lobias', by Jean Hanff Korelitzwill tell us the story of Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman), a woman who has fulfilled all the dreams of her life: she is a psychologist who is about to publish her first book, she has a devoted husband (Hugh Grant) and a son who goes to one of the most important schools in New York. However, a few weeks before his book is published, Grace's life changes completely. A tragic death and the disappearance of her husband Jonathan drastically alter her way of understanding the world, and force her to start from scratch. Your only concern now is to ensure that your child can live the life he deserves. Unfortunately for both, the task is much more complicated than it seems.

HBO

Donald Sutherland and Edgar Ramirez complete the cast of this series, which has been directed by Susanne Bier, as well as created and written for television by David E. Kelley, who also serves as showrunner. This has been produced by Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett and Celia Costas.

'The Undoing' will be released next May.