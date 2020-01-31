Trailer of the last season of Las Chicas del Cable

Share it:

The end is imminent for Las Chicas del Cable and the millions of followers of this Spanish series must be prepared. Netflix (the streaming giant) released the trailer for the first part of the fifth and last season. As Lidia said (played by actress Blanca Suárez) at the end of the third season, years later the daughter of Angels would be responsible for gathering them, "and this time we would have to face the greatest tragedy: the War Civil".

Netflix secures in the trailer, "fate has marked an end but they decide how to finish their story"In the new chapters Lidia, Carlota, Marga and Óscar (Blanca Suárez, Ana Fernández, Nadia de Santiago and Ana Polvorosa respectively), they will meet again in Spain after a few separate years in which each has followed its own path; its link Union will be Sofia (Denisse Peña), the daughter of the Angels (Maggie Civantos) who are trying to rescue them from the grip of the Spanish civil war.

As you will remember, in the final chapter of the fourth season Las Chicas del Cable paid a high price for Oscar's freedom: the life of Angels! Before he dies, he asks them to always take care of his daughter.









Sofia has escaped from home to go to fight in the civil war of Spain. "The war is a tragedy that happens for almost everyone in the newsletters, but that was not my case," begins the character of Blanca Suarez, who returns after seven years living in the United States. "I'm going to bring her back, whatever it is," she promises herself and her friends.

But the front will not only be his protégé, we will also see Pablo (Nico Romero) and Carlos (Martiño Rivas), who returns to fight with Francisco (Yon González) for Lidia.