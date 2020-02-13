         Trailer of 'The Green Knight', David Lowery shows his impressive vision of the artifice legend

Share it:

David Lowery, one of the most personal and interesting filmmakers of the moment, returns after having taken a "break" with Robert Redford's retirement in 'The Old Man & the Gun'. The person in charge of one of the best movies of the century, 'A Ghost Story', returns all over the genre and ghosts with his vision of the legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, 'The green knight'.

Rhymes and legends

Despite the failures of the last two attempts to approach the arthuric legend, the Guy Ritchie movie and the sad last installment of 'Transformers', the passages of the legend remain a reef impossible to refuse. A24 takes care of the last effort to achieve a vision worthy of the legacy, and David Lowery seems to be the ideal director to achieve it.

'The Green Knight' promises to be Lowery's most ambitious work to date, and the first trailer makes it clear that its effort is extreme, with that phantasmagoric air between the most private theater and experimental cinema. Without a doubt, its appearance and the team behind the film make it one of the main dishes of the season.

The film stars Dev Patel as Sir Gawain, King Arthur's nephew, who embarks on a quest to confront and defeat the strange green-skinned gentleman That threatens your destiny.

The film is the reunion between Lowery and A24, the independent studio that was behind 'A Ghost Story', which received great reviews in 2017 and raised almost 2 million with a budget of just $ 100,000. As usual in the work of the director, who is also responsible for the assembly, the soundtrack is provided by Daniel Hart and the photograph is by Andrew Droz Palermo.

We don't have a release date yet in Spain for the film, which will arrive on the screens of the United States in the middle of next May, but that surely will not wait long, or at least it should not: it is already one of the most anticipated of 2020 on their own merits.