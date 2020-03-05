         Trailer of 'Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss', a new bizarre comedy with Taika Waititi

Share it:

With a career of the most varied, Vivieno Caldinelli debuts in the film with a comedy with a full title at the height of his circumstances: 'Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss by Passing Through the Gateway Chosen by the Holy Storsh'. The cast, by the way, is spectacular and includes the brand new Oscar winner Taika Waititi.

Casposa comedy returns

During the last years we have seen a series of supposedly comic titles that are not designed for all palates. Jim Hosking's 'The Greasy Stranger' may be the best example of this kind of comedy that moves between posthumor and trash dandruff. 'Kuso', by Flying Lotus, or (to a lesser extent) all Eduardo Casanova's works seem to adhere to that greasy current that oozes bad taste and provocation.

The Caldinelli movie, as in the second Hosking movie, it has a height cast. Kate Micucci, Sam Huntington, Dan Harmon or Taika Waititi among others, participate in this crazy plot of murders and bizarre cults.

And we met a comedy nothing conventional about a couple who risks living in an apartment with an incredibly low rent, not knowing that the previous tenant was the leader of a sect. To do the strangest things, an endless chain of followers usually enters their house to sacrifice themselves ceremonially. Of course, the idea is great.

Fans of the darkest comedy are attentive to a movie that will hit theaters in the United States on March 6, before spending a couple of weeks later on VOD and physical formats. Let's see if the spring festivals are encouraged.