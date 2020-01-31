         Trailer of 'Operation Camarón', the new flamenco-trap comedy of the director of 'I leave it whenever I want'

Share it:

Carlos Therón ('I leave it whenever I want') returns to the streets with a new flamenco-trap comedy with original songs and lyrics composed by Riki Rivera, winner of the Goya for Best Original Song in 2015 for 'El Niño'. 'Shrimp Operation is starring Julián López, Natalia de Molina, Carlos Librado ‘Nene’ and Miren Ibarguren and promises to be one of the comedies of the season.

Pigs at full trap

A complete stranger in the criminal world, with the appearance of pringado and the skills of a classical concert player, Sebas, a rookie policeman, turns out to be the ideal candidate for a dangerous mission: infiltrate as a keyboardist in Los Lolos, a flamenco-trap band that is going to touch on the wedding of a trafficker's daughter local.

That premise, which places it in our 'They call it Bodhi', I cañí, promises a torrent of laughter where they will also contribute their grain of sand Paco Tous, Antonio Dechent, Alberto López, Julián Villagrán or Canco Rodríguez, already present in the director's first film, 'Brain drain 2'.

Therón, already a veteran of the national genre who has shown a great eye for the comic successes of our cinema in recent years, is a guarantee of quality and guaranteed laughter. 'Operation Shrimp' will reach cinemas throughout Spain next March 13.