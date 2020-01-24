Entertainment

         Trailer of 'His last wish', an intense thriller for Netflix at the service of Anne Hathaway and Ben Affleck

January 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
To see the new movie written and directed by the writer and director of 'Mudbound', Dee Rees, and based on a novel by Joan Didion, we will not have to wait long. After the world premiere of 'Your Last Wish' at Sundance next week: the movie will come directly to Netflix next February 21. Starring Anne Hathaway, Ben Affleck, Willem Dafoe, Rosie Perez and Toby Jones, she looks great.

From father to daughter

Anne Hathaway plays Elena McMahon, a reporter who is involved in an international conspiracy of arms smuggling involving his father, played by Willem Dafoe. Ben Affleck plays a senior government executive named Treat Morrison, who is in love with the reporter.


The answers will become questions and the protagonist's decisions will lead her to dead ends in an elegant political thriller where his Elena will lose more and more the possibility of returning to his home and his life.

The new film by Dee Rees ('Pariah', 'Mudbound') is written by Marco Villalobos with the director herself, and looks promising cinema of other times that is much appreciated today.

