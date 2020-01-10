Entertainment

         Trailer of 'Devs', the first science fiction series of the director of 'Ex Machina' and 'Annihilation'

January 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
As part of his agreement with FX Productions, Alex Garland, director of 'Ex Machina' or 'Annihilation', continues with his personal science fiction in a new eight episode miniseries as enigmatic as usual titled 'Devs'.

The science fiction of the future

The new series of Alex Garland does not seem to be very far from the wide universe of the near future that showed in his masterpiece 'Ex Machina', his top of man against technology. 'Devs' follows a computer engineer who investigates the secrets of her company, as she believes she is behind her boyfriend's disappearance.


'What we do in the shadows', 'Archer', 'Atlanta' and more series already have a release date for their new seasons

The intention is for the series to be a key piece of the FX extension in Hulu, where it will air its first two episodes on March 5. "I am worried about the future, although I am not pessimistic. I think it is clear that technology and technological advances They are happening at a pace that we cannot maintain. Technology has no control or balance, it is not a good thing, "says Garland, putting social networks as an example." With elections, Twitter and the way in which information is disseminated in a distorted way … it is causing problematic situations throughout the world".

So far, there has not been much promotion beyond its panel at the New York Comic-Con last fall. FX released a handful of images and refrained from setting its release date at that time. Now FX has announced the premiere date next to his trailer. Here we are waiting, Alex.

