         Trailer of 'Connected: family mode', the new animated production of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We release the first trailer of 'Connected: family mode', the new Sony Pictures Animation movie. A comedy by producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller ('Spider-Man: A New Universe', 'The LEGO Movie'), directed by Mike Rianda ('Gravity Falls'), which will hit cinemas across Spain on September 18 2020. You know, September is still summer.

The United Family

Little or nothing matters the plot of a movie if Chris Miller and Phil Lord are involved in it. Whether in real or animated image, it is more than likely to be about one of the events of the year. The producers are now betting on a family comedy starring a family in crisis going through a potentially funny robotic apocalypse.

Katie, a teenager full of imagination, is accepted at the film school of her dreams. His father, Rick, a lover of nature and much more traditional, decides that the whole family accompany Katie on her trip to the school and thus do something together for the last time. But a world technological revolution It will put everything in danger.

With a cast of voices that includes Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Maya Rudolph, Eric Andre and the Academy Award winner Olivia Colman, 'Connected: Family Mode' looks like a movie programmed for maximum enjoyment from fans of good comedy.