         Trailer of 'Blithe Spirit', the new adaptation of 'A mocking spirit' with Judi Dench and Dan Stevens

Judi Dench is willing to forget the tragedy of 'Cats' in the brand new and sympathetic twist to the work of Noël Coward, 'Blithe Spirit', a new adaptation of the work that has been jumping from small to big since the 40 Screen or television and radio serials. Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher and Leslie Mann accompany Dench.

The mocking spirit

Seventy-five years after the version directed by David Lean, Dan Stevens gets into the skin of Charles, a pompous crime novelist who suffers from creative blockade. Fisher Island is Ruth, his no less pompous wife desperate to climb Hollywood in the mid-1930s. 'Blithe Spirit' will offer the calamitous twists and turns that happen to a session of spiritualism with Madame Arcati (Dench), performed to help unlock the writer.

Directed by Edward Hall, the new adaptation arrives 79 years later that Coward's work reached the tables in the form of great success. In 1945, 'A mocking spirit' jumped into the cinema in a film directed by David Lean and starring Rex Harrison and Margaret Rutherford.

While filming last year, Hall, who debuted as a film director after years of experience on British television, said: "I feel it is the right time to tell that story again to a new audience, we are in a very dark moment right now. "The film will be released in May this year, on the 75th anniversary of the original.

The director’s late father, Sir Peter Hall, had previously worked with Dench in 'Marco Antonio and Cleopatra', 'Dream of a Summer Night' or in another work by Coward himself, 'Hay Fever'. The director states that "Judy Dench loves history, the character and, like us, feels that we are in a great moment to cheer people up."