         Trailer of 'Altered Carbon: Reenfundados': Ninjas, yakuzas and Com commandos will see the faces in the anime of the Netflix series

March 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
On March 19 Netflix will premiere the animated film 'Altered Carbon: Refounded', spin-off set in the universe of the original science fiction series whose second season premiered a couple of weeks ago. And, as usual, shortly before this premiere the platform has launched its trailer.

Set in the planet Latimer, we find a command mission (from our Takeshi Kovacs, in fact) to protect a young woman from the Yakuza. According to Netflix, this new film will expand the mythology of the series.


Although the animation has not finished attracting my attention, it is true that being behind Dai Sato ('Cowboy Bebop') in the script, it's okay to give it a try. Accompanying him in the script is Tsukasa Kondo and in the direction is Jō Nakajima.

Although the co-writer inspires confidence in me, the almost absence of credits from the rest of those responsible next to the Netflix anime history makes me doubt about this. In addition, considering that I have never been a fan of 'Altered Carbon', I doubt that I will see the new movie. Are you going to see her?

