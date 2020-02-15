Trailer, in scoop, of ‘Jordi's lyrics’

Share it:

Jordi was born 51 years ago with cerebral palsy. Although he cannot speak, he tries to communicate using his table. This is how he tells Maider, the director of this film, that at 21 he felt God speaking to him for the first time. However, today, after moving from his parents' house to a residence, he no longer feels God. Once a year, Jordi makes a pilgrimage trip to the Sanctuary of Lourdes. It is there that he seeks his connection with God, despite not knowing if God will return to him someday.

After premiering in the New Directors section of the San Sebastian Festival, the next March 13or The documentary arrives in theaters, at the hands of the distributor Márgenes ‘Jordi's lyrics’, directed by Maider Fernández Iriarte, who studied Social Education, Television and Film Production and Creation Documentary. In addition, it has just been selected for the 18th edition of Berlinale Talents, the annual platform of the Berlin Film Festival for emerging film or television professionals.