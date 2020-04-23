         Trailer for 'White Lines': the new series for Netflix from the creator of 'La casa de papel' has a premiere date

Share it:

Netflix At last he has revealed one of his best kept secrets by launching the trailer from 'White Lines', the new series by Álex Pina, creator of 'La casa de papel'. In addition, the advance is accompanied by its release date: the next 15 th of May.

'White Lines' starts with the appearance of the corpse of a famous DJ who had disappeared 20 years ago. That leads her sister to investigate what happened, entering a disturbing world of deceit and lies. To get ahead, he will have to face his darkest side, as everyone seems to be living on the edge.

With international distribution

As you may have already bought, this time it is a series in English, which has allowed Pina to have an international cast led by Laura Haddock, recently seen in 'The Capture', Marta Milans ,, Nuno Lopes, Daniel Mays, Juan Diego Botto and Angela Griffin.

Obviously, having Pina behind does not guarantee that it will be as entertaining as 'La casa de papel', but I'm sure I'm not the only one who wants to see 'White Lines' for being his creation. In just a few weeks we will leave doubts.