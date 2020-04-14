Entertainment

         Trailer for 'Valeria': the new Spanish series on Netflix promises to take us through a whirlwind of love, doubts and friendship

April 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
On May 8, Netflix premieres one of the Spanish adaptations it had in its portfolio for this year: 'Valeria', based on Elísabet Benavent's novels whose first trailer we can see a little later.

The series tells us the story of Valeria (Diana Gómez), a blocked writer, and her four friends: Lola (Silma López), Carmen (Paula Malia) and Nerea (Teresa Riott), who are your anchor in the whirlwind of love, sex, secrets, jealousy and other circumstances in which they navigate.


As we can see in the trailer, at this moment in which Valeria seems to need a shake in her life will meet the mysterious Victor (Maxi Iglesias). Ibrahim Al Shami plays Adrian, the husband of our protagonist.

María López Castaño is in charge of adapting the novels Benavent in a series that he creates with Aurora Gracià, Almudena Ocaña and Fernanda Eguiarte. In the direction is Inma Torrente and Nely Reguera.

Seen the trailer, I have the feeling that 'Valeria' drinks from many other fictions, from 'Sex in New York' to 'Perfect life'. I don't know the novels and, therefore, I don't know what makes it special, but what the trailer has left me is that impression of being on land a thousand times seen. I hope this is not the case and that I am surprised in this regard.

Maria Rivera

