trailer for the new Netflix

Do you have plans for next March 13? If not, then yes. Netflix is ​​still determined to get us out of the house, and for this it has just launched the trailer for his new movie, 'Lost Girls', a thriller about a series of missing young people that will surely delight any true crime fan.

Based on the book 'Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery', based in turn on a story written in New York magazine, the film follows a distraught mother named Mari Gilbert who pressures the police to find her missing daughter, Shannan. In the investigation process, it is discovered that there is a serial killer on Long Island who is killing several sex workers. To this day, the case has yet to be resolved, and this killer is believed to be behind the deaths of more than 20 women whose bodies were found at different points on the Ocean Parkway.

The film has been directed by the Oscar nominee, Liz Garbus, and this will premiere at Sundance on January 28, shortly before the light comes through the platform. streaming. The cast of 'Lost Girls' is led by Amy Ryan, which is joined by faces like the recently released 'Jojo Rabbit', Thomasin McKenzie, Lola Kirke, Gabriel Byrne, Oona Laurence, Miriam Shor, Dean Winters, and Kevin Corrigan.

'Lost Girls' arrives on Netflix on March 13.