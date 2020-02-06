         Trailer for 'The Last Show': "Marianico el Corto is Dead" in the first fiction series of Aragón TV

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Aragón TV has just announced the premiere of his first original series and what a pint he has. On February 20 the regional will premiere 'The last show', series starring Miguel Ángel Tirado, who kicked all the stages of Spanish television in the 90s as the comedian Marianico the short.

Created and co-directed by Álex Rodrigo, usual director of 'La casa de papel' and 'El embarcadero', we find an argument "after fame" with a Michelangelo who has decided to kill his character. Years have passed since his moment of glory and now something happens.

Soon he will confess to his granddaughter, played by Laura Boudet, his desire to make a surreal film like his admired Luis Buñuel. Thus, over eight episodes we will see that preparation, through which actors as recognizable as Álvaro Morte and 90s comedians such as Barragán pass.

In the cast we will meet Luisa Gavasa, Itziar Miranda, José Luis Esteban, Pablo Lagartos, the young Laura Boudet and Denis Cicholewski, Ken Appledorn and Laura Gómez Lacueva, with the special collaboration of Armando del Río, María Isabel Díaz and Rubén Martínez.

The idea of ​​making the series Rodrigo explains remembering a meeting he had as a young man with the humorist:

"We saw Marianico smoking a cigar and looking at the sky. I approached with some friends waiting for him to tell us a joke and he gave us a reflection that said more or less' look how big we believe the human being and how small we are next of the universe with all those stars that are up there '[…] for years I became obsessed in a good way with who there is behind Marianico and from there this character of the intellectual and dramatic Michelangelo behind the comic was born ”.

And the truth is that if this goes well, you can go out a real fantasy. 'The last show' can be seen through the different regional chains of the country.