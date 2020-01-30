         Trailer for the final season of 'Las chicas del cable': the Spanish civil war comes to the Netflix series

Share it:

The end of 'Cable Girls' is just around the corner. The first Spanish series of Netflix He will say goodbye with a fifth and final season that the platform has decided to divide into two batches of five episodes each. Part 1 arrives this next February 14th and here we have your trailer.

The death of (spoiler?) Angels in the fourth season has marked the fate of the protagonists and the arrival in Spain of Sofia, daughter of Angels, to fight in the Spanish Civil War It is the event that precipitates a new encounter between Lidia, Carlota, Marga and Óscar.

The advance already makes it clear that those responsible for 'The Girls of the Cable' are going to put all the meat on the grill in these five new episodes. The rest we will see on a date still to be specified in 2020.

Blanca Suarez stays on Netflix

Recall that Netflix today announced a multitude of new Spanish projects called in part to fill the void that will leave 'The girls of the cable'. One of them will feature Blanca Suarez as a great protagonist of the function, a good way to make Lydia's farewell more bearable.