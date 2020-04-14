 Trailer for the final four episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" enters its final stretch. Last four weeks of new episodes, and to commemorate this near-end, Disney + has released a trailer with different moments from those four episodes that are to come.

"Loyalty means everything to the Clones," Anakin says at the beginning of the trailer. A phrase that takes on special meaning considering what the Clone troopers end up doing when Order 66 is executed, at which point these latest episodes lead. Along with this, we see a large number of action scenes, space battles or the meeting between Darth Maul and Ahsoka that have already advanced in the past.

As a curiosity, it seems that we also see the planet Cato Neimoidia, so perhaps, we arrived at what Obi-Wan Kenobi referred to towards the beginning of Episode III when he tells Anakin that what happened in Cato Neimoidia does not count as the time he saved the life.