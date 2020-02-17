Entertainment

Trailer for Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission, season 2 is coming soon

February 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
The special episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes will conclude the first season of the anime, broadcast on Youtube for over a year now. Although it is not an official product but exclusively created to promote the video game, the animated series has managed to capture the attention of many fans thanks to the never-before-seen clashes.

However, a second season is coming for Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Together with today's special episode, the first real trailer of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission, which you can view at the top of the news. Lasting a minute and a half, we will see the protagonist of the video game who, while enjoying a day in the games room, is transported to the world of Dragon Ball.

So let's review adult Trunks, as well as Pan, Goku, Vegeta, Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta. Obviously there will not be only them: there will be Beerus, who in the trailer gives life to an important clash with Goku, and there will also be new friends and enemies. In this new series, Goku and Vegeta will have new clothes already anticipated from the special episode.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission will debut in March 2020however, the official day of publication has not yet been established. Given the previous announcements about the arrival in the spring, a broadcast is likely in the last days of the month in question. Are you ready to review the Dragon Ball Saiyans fight to save the universe?

