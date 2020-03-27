         Trailer for 'Solar Opposites', the crazy new science fiction series by one of the creators of 'Rick and Morty'

Share it:

Justin Roiland, co-creator of the popular 'Rick and Morty', is about to release his new animated series, 'Solar Opposites', a new animated comedy starring a group of aliens.

Co-created by Roiland and Mike McMahan, 'Solar Opposites' follows a group of four aliens who escape from their planet and find themselves undergoing a hard landing on Earth. The group must assimilate life on our planet while they doubt whether it is the best place to be or a completely horrible one. The new series will begin airing on Hulu starting May 8.

As the official synopsis goes: "From Justin Roiland, the co-creator of 'Rick and Morty', comes a series about an alien family trying to fit in this human infested hole which is the planet called Earth. "Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Amanda Leighton, Andrew Matarazzo, Andy Daly, Calum Worthy, Chris Cox or Christina Hendricks are some of the voices that will star in the original version.

It seems that with their new series, Roiland and company will focus more on a look at american culture, instead of the eternal science fiction and pop culture craziness of 'Rick and Morty'. We will have to see how Roiland's tone fits with a priori material so prone to cliché in a movement that is partly reminiscent of what Seth MacFarlane did with his animated series 'Father Made in USA'. Now that so many viewers are locked in their homes to fight the bloody Covid-19 pandemic, any new content, especially with this look and those responsible, will be welcome.