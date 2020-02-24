         Trailer for 'Siberia', the new by Abel Ferrara and Willem Dafoe promises strong emotions under the Northern Lights

Share it:

The relationship between filmmaker Abel Ferrara and the star of the risky works, Willem Dafoe, who recently collaborated on 'Tommaso' and 'Pasolini', meet again in 'Siberia', movie presented in the edition of the Berlinale It's taking place these weeks. The film is currently in search of distribution in the United States, and will arrive today at the Berlin Film Festival.

Not without my son

Dafoe, awarded in the Spirit for his role in the extraordinary 'The Lighthouse', wanders alone in what promises to be an emotional and physical journey of nightmares. Ferrara being Ferrara, come on. 'Siberia' presents a world of broken characters around a hallucinogenic trip, as the official synopsis presented at the festival states.

"A man flees from one world to another stranger and colder. The skins and fires keep him warm. A cave will serve as a refuge. He is a broken man who wants to be alone. But even isolation does not bring him inner peace. Again, he goes on a trip, this time inside, where he will explore his dreams, face his memories and look for visions, strange encounters with other people in languages ​​he doesn't know, with fascinating bodies and types of love to explore and lose. Your trip will become a dance with demons".

The mythical and the intimate, the emotional journey. But if there is someone sufficiently anarchic and metaphysically obsessed with God, it is Abel Ferrara. It is no less true that the filmmaker takes many years away from his most radical and provocative works, but this mysterious air of 'Siberia' could lead us to another descent into the darkness of those who made us fans of the Bronx-born filmmaker, such as 'Angel of Revenge' or 'Corrupted Lieutenant'.