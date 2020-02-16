         Trailer for 'Run', the new comedy for HBO from the creator of 'Fleabag'

Share it:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Vicky Jones, especially the first, were responsible for the great television success of the last two years, the splendid 'Fleabag' of Amazon Prime. Now they return to work together in the HBO's new (comic) thriller, 'Run'.

(Ex) boyfriends on the run

HBO has shown the first trailer of 'Run', a new comedy about a couple of former lovers who leave everything to travel around the United States. Waller-Bridge will be the executive producer of the series, which has been created by its collaborator of 'Fleabag' (and 'Killing Eve') Vicky Jones.

'Run' tells the story of Billy and Ruby, a former college couple, while reconnecting after 17 years of separation. The reason? At the time they made a pact in which if any of them, at any time, needed to leave everything and leave the city, they could send a text message to the other person with the word "EXECUTE", and if the other person responded with the same word, they would meet and go on a trip throughout the United States.

The pilot establishes the initial premise, will reveal some secrets that the characters hide from each other and will offer a series of races, logically. Apparently, Ruby may have left a family behind, and Billy could be in some kind of trouble. Undoubtedly, an intriguing setup for comedy thriller starring Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever. Waller-Bridge will be the guest star as a woman they meet along the way. 'Run' premieres at HBO on Sunday, April 12, 2020.