Entertainment

         Trailer for 'Run', the new comedy for HBO from the creator of 'Fleabag'

February 16, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Vicky Jones, especially the first, were responsible for the great television success of the last two years, the splendid 'Fleabag' of Amazon Prime. Now they return to work together in the HBO's new (comic) thriller, 'Run'.

(Ex) boyfriends on the run

HBO has shown the first trailer of 'Run', a new comedy about a couple of former lovers who leave everything to travel around the United States. Waller-Bridge will be the executive producer of the series, which has been created by its collaborator of 'Fleabag' (and 'Killing Eve') Vicky Jones.


Emmy 2019: where to watch the winning series streaming

'Run' tells the story of Billy and Ruby, a former college couple, while reconnecting after 17 years of separation. The reason? At the time they made a pact in which if any of them, at any time, needed to leave everything and leave the city, they could send a text message to the other person with the word "EXECUTE", and if the other person responded with the same word, they would meet and go on a trip throughout the United States.

READ:  Twitter reacts to Jennifer Lopez's gift dress at the Golden Globes

The pilot establishes the initial premise, will reveal some secrets that the characters hide from each other and will offer a series of races, logically. Apparently, Ruby may have left a family behind, and Billy could be in some kind of trouble. Undoubtedly, an intriguing setup for comedy thriller starring Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever. Waller-Bridge will be the guest star as a woman they meet along the way. 'Run' premieres at HBO on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.