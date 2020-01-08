         Trailer for 'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet', the new gamer series from the creator of 'It's Alway Sunny in Philadelphia' for Apple TV +

Share it:

Although the Apple catalog is going something unnoticed, I want to see 'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet'(originally known only as' Mythic Quest'), his new comedy whose funny trailer has been published by Cupertino's company.

There are two things that, at least for me, sell me the series: creation of video games and responsible for 'Hung in Philadelphia' ('It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'). And is that the scriptwriter template comes out of the great FX comedy, including the creator and protagonist Rob McElhenney, which also stars in this comedy.

'Mythic Quest' sneaks into the ins and outs of the responsible study of one of the largest and most ambitious MMORPG, with a creative team full of egos, especially that of its manager, Ian Grimm (McElhenney). In the cast we also find F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim and David Hornsby.

In the script we find McElhenney himself, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz. Apple TV + has the premiere planned for the next February 7. It must be recognized that, although they have not yet produced any bombshell, most Apple TV + series sound good on paper and then have an irregular result. And, on this occasion, I hope that what we see on screen corresponds.