         Trailer for 'Minions: The Origin of Gru', the new animated sequel to the adorable creatures of Illumination

February 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Aimed at six hands, 'Minions: The Origin of Gru', follow the misadventures of the adorable yellow characters while joining forces with the teenager Gru whom they met near the end of the previous spin-off, 'The Minions'. If you were thirsty for the thugs of the minions, this summer you have an appointment that you can not miss.

Those crazy little ones

It's the 70s and little Gru, unconditional fan of the villain group The Wild Six, I devise a plan to show the group that and is evil enough to work with them. With the help of the minions, together they will display their potential to build his first den, experiment with his first weapons and face his first missions.


Among the voices in the original version that we can hear in the film (depending on the copy, of course), those of Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren are striking, perhaps one of the plans of this brave and youthful villain is to anticipate 'Universal Soldier'.

Ken Daurio and Brian Lynch continue with the evolution of the characters of Cinco Paul, which in 2015 were released with their own adventure raising more than one billion dollars worldwide to a franchise that adds more than three billion dollars raised since ten years ago saw his first adventure, 'Gru: My favorite villain'.

