         Trailer for 'Leonardo': the writers of 'The X-Files' and 'Sherlock' explore the life of the Florentine artist in the series starring Aidan Turner

Sometimes you don't need huge promotional campaigns, trailers with a technical bill, or a star-studded cast for a television series to capture your full attention. This is the case of 'Leonardo', the new international co-production for the small screen of Lux Vide, RAI Fiction and Big Light Productions, whose biggest claim is the trajectory of its two creators.

Frank Spotnitz —Writer of shows like 'The X-Files' and' The Man in the Castle'— and Steve Thompson —Responsible for the scripts of, among others, 'Sherlock', 'Doctor Who' and 'Jericho'— will be responsible for showing us the experiences of Leonardo da Vinci from his apprenticeship until he made history with 'The Last Supper'.

In the short Advance from 'Leonardo', which you can see below, we can take a first look at the Irish Aidan Turner —'The Hobbit ',' Poldark' — in the shoes of the Florentine polymath, who will be directed by the filmmakers Dan Percival —'The man in the castle'— and Alexis Sweet "Don Matteo."

At the moment there is no release date for 'Leonardo', which will also have the presence of Freddie highmore —'The Good Doctor'—, and that should see the light of day through 2021.

Leonardo trailer