         Trailer for 'Brave New World': the series based on Aldous Huxley's dystopian novel invites us to discover a happy world

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Peacock, the new platform with which NBCUniversal adds to the streaming war, it was launched today in the United States with a trial version. On July 15, the definitive service will be available for the whole country and, pending its arrival in Spain, we can already take a look at its "original" contents.

We have seen the trailers of two nostalgic reboots, 'Saved by the Hood' and 'Punky Brewster'; here we have the preview of another series, 'Brave New World', based on Aldous Huxley's dystopian classic. The adaptation is led by Alden Ehrenreich, known for playing Han Solo in the 'Star Wars' spin-off about the origins of the galaxy's most famous smuggler.

Posted in 1932 and published in Spain as'A happy worldAldous Huxley's novel takes us to a futuristic London to present a society that has achieved peace and stability through a rigid social order that prohibits monogamy, privacy, money, family and history, and where children are no longer born naturally.

History, of course, reveals the problems of this apparently perfect system …

In addition to Alden Ehrenreich, who plays John the Wild, the cast is completed by Demi Moore, Jessica Brown Findlay, Harry Lloyd, Kylie Bunbury, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan and Nina Sosanya.