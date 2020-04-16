Entertainment

         Trailer for 'Brave New World': the series based on Aldous Huxley's dystopian novel invites us to discover a happy world

April 16, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Peacock, the new platform with which NBCUniversal adds to the streaming war, it was launched today in the United States with a trial version. On July 15, the definitive service will be available for the whole country and, pending its arrival in Spain, we can already take a look at its "original" contents.

We have seen the trailers of two nostalgic reboots, 'Saved by the Hood' and 'Punky Brewster'; here we have the preview of another series, 'Brave New World', based on Aldous Huxley's dystopian classic. The adaptation is led by Alden Ehrenreich, known for playing Han Solo in the 'Star Wars' spin-off about the origins of the galaxy's most famous smuggler.


The 21 best science fiction and fantasy movies of the decade (2010-2019)

Posted in 1932 and published in Spain as'A happy worldAldous Huxley's novel takes us to a futuristic London to present a society that has achieved peace and stability through a rigid social order that prohibits monogamy, privacy, money, family and history, and where children are no longer born naturally.

READ:  ONE PIECE: an interesting theory seems to have revealed who will die in the next chapters

History, of course, reveals the problems of this apparently perfect system …

In addition to Alden Ehrenreich, who plays John the Wild, the cast is completed by Demi Moore, Jessica Brown Findlay, Harry Lloyd, Kylie Bunbury, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan and Nina Sosanya.

Themes

  • Trailers
  • Fiction series
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.