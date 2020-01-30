Trailer and release date of ‘The invisible line’ at Movistar +

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On June 7, 1968 the leader of ETA Txabi Etxebarrieta (Alex Monner) crossed "the invisible line" by killing the first fatality of the terrorist organization, the Galician civil guard José Antonio Pardines. A few hours later Txabi himself was killed in a confrontation with the civil guard, becoming the first to kill and the first to die in the history of ETA. After the death of their leader, the companions of Txabi (Anna Castillo, Patrick Raised), decide to avenge his death by killing his main persecutor, Inspector Melitón Manzanas (Antonio de la Torre). They are not aware that they are about to open a path full of pain and revenge, of fear and terror that will mark the next fifty years of the history of Spain.

Next April 17 comes to Movistar + ‘The invisible line’, the new series directed by Mariano Barroso after ‘Tomorrow’. Produced by Sentido Films in collaboration with Film Making and Making, fiction delves into the origins of ETA through the first murder of the organization.

Filmed in natural locations in Euskadi, many of which are the originals of the story, invisible The invisible line ’completes its distribution with Patricia López Arnáiz, Enric Auquer (recent Goya winner for Best Revelation Actor and finalist in the 2019 Silver Frames for his performance in the series ‘Perfect Life’), Amaia Sagasti, Pablo Derqui Y Ramón Barea.