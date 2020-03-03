         Trailer and release date of 'I Know This Much is True': Mark Ruffalo doubly in the new HBO miniseries

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

HBO has announced the release date and presented the trailer from one of his prestigious miniseries this year: 'I know this much is true', created, written and directed by Derek Cianfrance ('Blue Valentine') and based on the homonymous novel by Wally Lamb.

The series will premiere on April 28 at HBO Spain, the day after its issuance in the United States. In it we will find a star cast in which Mark Ruffalo stands out playing two twin brothers in a family story with "touches of epic, betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness."

But it won't be the only known face in the miniseries: Melissa Leo plays the mother of Dominick and Thomas; Rosie O'Donnel She is Lisa, a social worker; Archie Panjabi plays Thomas's psychologist; and Imogen Poots It's Joy, Dominick's girlfriend. There will also be Kathryn Hahn, Bruce Greenwood, Juliette Lewis, among many others.

The trailer does not seem to indicate much where the shots go, but watching who is behind and in front of the cameras much has to be twisted so as not to encounter something quite interesting. We will have to be attentive.