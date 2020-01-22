 Trailer and poster of the seventh and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Share it:

Lucasfilm have released the trailer for the new season of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" that will come next February 21 to Disney +, as also announces this trailer. The seventh and final season that will give a close to the plots that began an animated series almost a decade ago.

The trailer tells us that "the galaxy will be remade" and that "the Jedi and the Republic will die" at this time before Episode III, before the great blow of the Emperor. The advance offers us material from the villain Darth Maul, and above all, from that resignation that Ashoka made to the Jedi Order.

That same day 21 will begin to launch the 12 episodes that make up the season, probably at the rate of one episode per week (every Friday).