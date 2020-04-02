Trailer and poster of the new Movistar + series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The arrest in Spain of the world's most wanted terrorist leader makes the country the main terrorist target. A countdown has begun without the population knowing it and the members of the Special Unit against Jihadist Terrorism, led by Commissioner Carla Torres, face the secret mission of dismantling it against the clock, while trying to resolve the conflicts of personal lives that their trade has, in part, taken from them.

This is the synopsis of ‘La Unidad’ the new Movistar + series that follows the daily lives of the members of a Police Investigation Unit led by Commissioner Carla (Nathalie Poza). The cast is completed by the Argentine Michel Noher as Marcos, Carla's partner, from whom he is divorcing, and head of the investigation group; Marian Álvarez, in the skin of Miriam; Luis Zahera, like Sergio; Fariba Sheikhan like Agent Najwa; Raúl Fernández de Pablo in Roberto's shoes, and Carlos Blanco like Ramón. They also intervene Fele Martínez, Alba Bersabé, Francesc Orella, Pepo Oliva, Amina Leony, Moussa Echarif, Hamid Krim, Mourad Ouani, Mekki Kadiri, Omar Bentaleb, Bouzan Hadawi, Said El Mouden Y Tarik Rmili.

Directed by Dani de la TorreThis police thriller will have 6 chapters of 50 minutes signed by Alberto Marini and Amèlia Mora. The series, produced in collaboration with Vaca Films and which has been shot in natural settings in Madrid, Catalonia, Melilla, Malaga or Galicia, Perpignan, Toulouse, Lagos and Makoko (both in Nigeria), has the advice of members of the body of National Police and HBO have acquired the rights for Latin America. It will be released on Movistar + next May.