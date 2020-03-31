Tragic ending in 5×07 of 'Outlander'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Hits emotional from beginning to end. This has been the seventh episode of this fifth season of 'Outlander', a roller coaster of punches that arrive without seeing it coming. We haven't had such a tragic episode of the Starz series in quite a while. This one is going to leave a mark. From here we will talk more in detail about what happened in 'The Ballad of Roger Mac', therefore there are spoilers.





That Jamie hates wearing the Redcoats suit we already knew, but in this episode we see how much disgust he has. With him on, he has no choice but to follow the last orders of the Governor Tryon. Along with a royal army and a good artillery arsenal, the final search for the rebels begins. Deaf ears make Jamie's explanation that these Regulators are mostly farmers with no idea of ​​fighting and no weapons. But for a moment we see the light: the revealed side sends a request for demands that could lead to a truce. Unfortunately Tryon does not even consider it, he is very clear about his objective.

The rise of red

Jamie, who, incidentally, is his fiftieth birthday, not only has to deal with some troops eager to quell the rebellion, he also has to mediate in internal combats that appear in his own militia, because he who left with his mistress in the past episodes is back, Isiah Morton.

Jamie faces all this stress by taking a quick bath in a river and then opening her hand and using her blood to ask for guidance from her uncle, her war chief, her murder victim, Dougal MacKenzie. And it seems that this one lends him a hand in the form of an unexpected newcomer who arrives on horseback: Bree. Her daughter enters the camp with interesting information, she thinks she has heard where the battle will take place. Based on the History classes he had heard in his past, he says remember that Alamance Creek is the site in question. A battle that did not have a nice ending adds, because the militia easily wins and many believe that it is the "spark" that leads to the American Revolution. Regardless of what the outcome of this battle may change in history, they must warn Murtagh that if the regulators continue this battle, they will lose and it will be devastating.