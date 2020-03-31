Tragic ending in 5×07 of 'Outlander'

Hits emotional from beginning to end. This has been the seventh episode of this fifth season of 'Outlander', a roller coaster of punches that arrive without seeing it coming. We haven't had such a tragic episode of the Starz series in quite a while. This one is going to leave a mark. From here we will talk more in detail about what happened in 'The Ballad of Roger Mac', therefore there are spoilers.
That Jamie hates wearing the Redcoats suit we already knew, but in this episode we see how much disgust he has. With him on, he has no choice but to follow the last orders of the Governor Tryon. Along with a royal army and a good artillery arsenal, the final search for the rebels begins. Deaf ears make Jamie's explanation that these Regulators are mostly farmers with no idea of fighting and no weapons. But for a moment we see the light: the revealed side sends a request for demands that could lead to a truce. Unfortunately Tryon does not even consider it, he is very clear about his objective.
The rise of red
Jamie, who, incidentally, is his fiftieth birthday, not only has to deal with some troops eager to quell the rebellion, he also has to mediate in internal combats that appear in his own militia, because he who left with his mistress in the past episodes is back, Isiah Morton.
Jamie faces all this stress by taking a quick bath in a river and then opening her hand and using her blood to ask for guidance from her uncle, her war chief, her murder victim, Dougal MacKenzie. And it seems that this one lends him a hand in the form of an unexpected newcomer who arrives on horseback: Bree. Her daughter enters the camp with interesting information, she thinks she has heard where the battle will take place. Based on the History classes he had heard in his past, he says remember that Alamance Creek is the site in question. A battle that did not have a nice ending adds, because the militia easily wins and many believe that it is the "spark" that leads to the American Revolution. Regardless of what the outcome of this battle may change in history, they must warn Murtagh that if the regulators continue this battle, they will lose and it will be devastating.
It is Roger who volunteers to go. In a bad hour boy. The young man meets Murtagh, who, although he seems to think about it for a few moments, finally decides that he will not abandon his men. Back crestfallen, he meets Morag MacKenzie, his ancestor and the woman he helped survive in 'Bonnet’s Boat Ride From Hell'. He also warns her of the evil future that awaits the Regulators in this battle. This unfortunate comment is heard by the husband, who accuses Roger of being with the King's Army and ends up with the butt of a rifle to his face. Captured.
Meanwhile, Jamie in the red coat, says goodbye to Claire and marches into battle. Yes, the confrontation has arrived. And as Bree learned so well in her History class, defeat comes for the Regulators. In this war scene we see how Isiah Morton is shot in the back by a gift from Mr. Brown. This guy, by the way, later in the medical tent where Claire cares for the wounded crowns himself by underestimating the doctor for her condition as a woman and bursting his only penicillin bottle. Bravo.
The end of the godfather
We all, in many ways, after all, expected Murtagh to die soon. He had become part of the family but his role this season was limited to being Jamie's moral dilemma. And it has been in this battle where we have seen its end.
As things come to an end, Jamie is still out in the woods in battle mode. He meets a Regulator he knows, who is going to shoot him but stops because Murtagh knocks him unconscious. Yes, the godfather has saved him, just as he promised a long time ago. However, this reunion will not last long, because before Jamie can approach his godfather to thank him, one of the Findlay boys follows Jamie's orders and does not hesitate: shoots Murtagh in the chest.
Jamie in distress puts his godfather against a tree, but it is evident that no salvation is possible. All with handkerchief in hand we hear how he says goodbye to his nephew. Desperate Jamie asks Claire for help, but nothing can be done. He then prepares to confront the Governor, who tells him that his debt has been paid and that he no longer has obligations to the King. He throws the damn Redcoat on the ground and leaves when he sees a Bree crying inconsolably. Don't keep the scarves on yet.
Where are you Roger?
And it is that Bree cries because Roger has not yet returned. Along with her parents and some men from the Rancho Fraser, she decides to go looking for her husband. They find some Redcoats who, following Tryon's orders, have executed any of the prisoners that the Regulators had at the time. Several men are hanging from a tree with hoods over their heads … one of them is wearing the white truce scarf that Jamie gave Roger. When they go down their body the screen turns black. Have they managed to get there on time? Unfortunately we will not know for two weeks, because the next Monday there is no Outlander '… Roger's future is completely in suspense until further notice because the promo for the next episode' Famous Last Words' does not hint (although it does seem advance that Bonnet makes an appearance).
Tragic ending in 5×07 of 'Outlander' was last modified: March 30th, 2020 by Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Add Comment