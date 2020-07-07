Tragedy in the United States: a golfer and his three children died in an accident between two planes

Share it:

Two small planes crashed in Idaho, in the northwestern United States, this Sunday afternoon due to unknown causes. After the impact, the aircraft rushed to Lake Coeur d’Alene near Powderhorn Bay, a popular tourist area during the summer, about 600 km from the state capital Boise.

"Both planes have been located" at a depth of almost 40 meters, noted the Kootenai County Sheriff's Bulletin. Authorities estimate that there are at least eight fatalities, as no survivors were found. On Monday, they had recovered two bodies and were still working to remove two more from the depths of the lake.

This Tuesday, April Fredrickson confirmed to the KPTV news network that her husband, Sean, and their three children are some of those who died in the accident.. "Everyone was so excited to be on that plane … I think, at the end of the day, they died doing what they loved, which was, you know, being together," he said.

Sean Fredrickson was a professional golfer and was president of the Pacific Northwest Section of the Association of Professional Golfers of America (PGA). The agency published a statement lamenting his death: "He was an incredible father, husband, PGA professional, mentor and leader (…)" There are never words to communicate the pain of such loss. "

Her son Hayden Fredrickson and her stepchildren Sofia and Quinn Olsen, all minors, also lost their lives in the tragedy. “My children constantly remind me of all the experiences to appreciate in our world this day and every day. The great moments and the tragic, "April said through tears.

The golfer was also a fan of American football and a lover of aeronautics

For its part, the Sheriff's Office reported Monday that "initial reports indicate that there were a total of eight passengers and crew on the two planes, but it is still being verified." At that time the first bodies were being rescued.

One of the planes involved was a hydrofoil that made trips to tourists. He was carrying five passengers, four of whom were Fredrickson with his boys, as well as the pilot, Ryan Higgins of the sheriff's department said at a press conference. The other plane was a Cessna, which originally had two people on board.

The federal aviation agency will open an investigation to determine the causes of the accident. "This is the most tragic incident we've had" in the area, Higgins said.

Sean Fredrickson who became a member of the PGA in 2002, after six years as a hobbyist, but over time decided to join the managers, although he never left the game. In 2016, when he ran for his section secretary, he wrote a profile of himself: “I love my family, I love my job, and I love being a golf pro. I teach the game, I play the game. When I'm not at home recharging my batteries after a long day at work, I promote the game. "

In that text, he highlighted his love for sports and his joy at being part of the PGA: “It is about waking up every morning and knowing that I have the best job in the world and that I am one of the 1200 hardworking people dedicated to promoting the game of Golf. It is about being guided and mentoring others. But above all, it's about making each of us better, together. ”

