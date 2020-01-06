Tragedy in "The Academy": Former student's father murders his wife and then commits suicide

Tragedy stained the family of a former student of the Academysince his father tortured and killed his mother, and then commit suicide by ingesting a raticide.

The cruel fact was committed by the father of Fatima Molina, participant of The Academy 6: Last Generation, from where she was eliminated in the ninth concert, although she continued her acting career.

In accordance with TV Notes, a few weeks ago the two died in a winery in GuadalajaraHowever, before the young woman received a call from her father.

The man communicated with Fatima Y He told him that he hit, chained and killed his mother. After confessing feminicide, the ex-student's father, He chained himself and took a raticide to end his life.

Fatima He contacted the authorities, however, when they arrived at the winery, his parents had already passed away.

Apparently, although both were parents of the actress, They were separated.

With information from El Heraldo de México

