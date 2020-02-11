Trafficking rhymes! Alfredo Adame and Carlos Trejo face in rap duel (VIDEO)

Four months after they canceled the advertised “Fight of the Century”, Alfredo Adame and Carlos Trejo they faced each other again, this time to face each other in a duel rap!

During the program + Night of Israel Jaitovich, the actor (conductor, politician and karateca) Adame and the Ghostbusters author of Cañitas They met face to face. First, they were offered separately to be part of the new rhyming section of the program: "No la chifles que sunta", which will consist of rap duels among celebrities.

Then, along with Big Metra and Morpho, both men who have been fighting for 17 years rapped rudeness from end to end of the forum, because of the alleged restraining order that Adame filed with Trejo. And the rhymes began:

And nobody worry: in a moment I dispatch it. He thinks he looks very rude, but rather he looks like a mamarracho, ”Adame attacked against Trejo. Everyone can criticize me, but I don't get lost, as long as my wife doesn't tell me ‘pitochico’, ”the ghostbuster replied.

See here the duel of rap between Alfredo Adame Y Carlos Trejo:

Video posted on YouTube by Las Estrellas on December 9, 2019

