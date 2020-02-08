Toyotaro refers to Dragon Ball Evolution's Yamcha in this drawing

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the history of anime and manga many live actions have been made with disastrous results and among these are, without a shadow of a doubt, Dragon Ball Evolution, film based on the worldwide phenomenon series created by Akira Toriyama. It went down in history not so much for the success achieved, but for the disastrous and embarrassing failure.

Those of you who saw it will surely remember it very well, or maybe not: removed from memory as unwatchable as it was. Designed by Justin Chatwin and James Marsters, Dragon Ball only had the names of the characters and some sporadic references, almost as if they had committed themselves to completely disrupt Toriyama's great work. The actors chosen were out of place, like the reconstructions of the various characters. And besides Goku, there was also one Yamcha.

Maybe you will remember, maybe not, the character suddenly appeared on the scene, while looking Goku and his friends from the top of a hole he had dug and into which he had purposely dropped them. And this scene was immortalized some time ago by Toyotaro, the current designer of Dragon Ball Super, which a Twitter user shared to joke about.

As you can see from the post reported at the bottom of the article @ Killafoe1, using the sketch made by the mangaka in which Yamcha looks over the pit, He says: «Don't say that Toyotaro hates Yamcha», referring precisely to the fact that already in unsuspected times and in memory of a feature film like Evolution, Toyotaro designed Yamcha. Post that also goes against the criticisms that have rained, before the final chapters of Super in which the terrestrial had a leading role, against Toyotaro and his "have completely forgotten the character of Yamcha ".

But beyond the playful tweet, what do you think of Toyotaro's drawing? Let us know below in the comments.

Amazing statuette dedicated to Vegeta in Oozaru mode.