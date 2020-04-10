Entertainment

Toyotaro explains why in Dragon Ball Super Yardrat has two alien races

April 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
All Dragon Ball fans know Yardrat and the aliens that inhabit it, shown briefly when Goku landed with his spacecraft in that place after the Freeza saga. Yet, beyond that short cartoon, to review the planet we had to wait until the recent narrative arc of Dragon Ball Super.

Vegeta has in fact chosen to go to Yardrat after seeing that Molo, the current enemy of Dragon Ball Super, cannot be beaten with the normal means it has available. Here he lands with the Galactic Patrol boat and is immediately introduced to two different races of aliens. Toyotaro explains the reasons for the choice to present not one but two native breeds.

In a recent interview released on the official Dragon Ball website, Toyotaro revealed why he chose to portray two types of individuals. Akira Toriyama had in fact prepared two different character designs for the anime and did not know which one to include. In the end, talking about it with the Uchida editor of V-Jump, he thought that both could be inserted: just as there are different species on Earth, it wouldn't have been strange if there had been more aliens on Yardrat. In this way he could keep the first character design chosen and at the same time insert the second composed of softer and nicer characters, so as to reduce the load of tension on Moro's narrative arc.

Are you happy with the choice made? in the meantime Vegeta you still have to show up from training on Yardrat, while Goku came up against Molo in Dragon Ball Super 58.

