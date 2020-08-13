Entertainment

Toy Story, will there be a fifth chapter? Here's what the Forky interpreter said!

August 13, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

During a recent promotional interview with Yahoo Movies UK Tony Hale, voice actor of the iconic toy fork Forky acclaimed Toy Story 4, spoke of the possibility that the Pixar make a fifth installment for the award-winning animation franchise.

"Here's how things are ", Hale said. "if Pixar ever calls me I will only ever say yes. But these are decisions that have to be made by other people, I can only say that I will always be more than willing to work in that environment again, because it was one of the most inspiring experiences of my career, I just loved every moment."

Toy Story 4 it has achieved both critical and commercial success, continuing the important trend according to which every single new film in the saga was able to add new elements and dynamics to the basic formula to evolve the franchise, a fundamental thing for such a long-lived saga given that many of the viewers of the original film have grown up today and they watch new movies with their kids (it's a brutal thing to say, we know, but it's also true).

READ:  Jared Leto wants to star in a Blade Runner spin-off! Here's what he said

Self Toy Story 5 were to be realized, it would probably continue this tradition given the care that the Pixar is used to putting in every single work. And speaking of Pixar works: the recently announced new film is titled Luca and will be set in Italy; moreover, that's when Onward will arrive in Italian cinemas.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.