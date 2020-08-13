Toy Story, will there be a fifth chapter? Here's what the Forky interpreter said!

Share it:

During a recent promotional interview with Yahoo Movies UK Tony Hale, voice actor of the iconic toy fork Forky acclaimed Toy Story 4, spoke of the possibility that the Pixar make a fifth installment for the award-winning animation franchise.

"Here's how things are ", Hale said. "if Pixar ever calls me I will only ever say yes. But these are decisions that have to be made by other people, I can only say that I will always be more than willing to work in that environment again, because it was one of the most inspiring experiences of my career, I just loved every moment."

Toy Story 4 it has achieved both critical and commercial success, continuing the important trend according to which every single new film in the saga was able to add new elements and dynamics to the basic formula to evolve the franchise, a fundamental thing for such a long-lived saga given that many of the viewers of the original film have grown up today and they watch new movies with their kids (it's a brutal thing to say, we know, but it's also true).

Self Toy Story 5 were to be realized, it would probably continue this tradition given the care that the Pixar is used to putting in every single work. And speaking of Pixar works: the recently announced new film is titled Luca and will be set in Italy; moreover, that's when Onward will arrive in Italian cinemas.