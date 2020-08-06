Toy Story: Are the franchise's toys immortal? Lee Unkrich replies

Share it:

Like any successful franchise, that of Toy Story Over the years it has generated more or less sensible questions that fans have asked themselves by watching the films of the Pixar saga dedicated to the world of toys. In these days the director Lee Unkrich has answered one of these questions, asked by a Twitter user. What question is it?

Very simple: can Toy Story toys die or are they immortal? Unkrich has clarified precisely on this point:"They live as long as they exist. But what if they should be completely destroyed? Let's say, in an incinerator? Game over" tweeted the director.

Lee Unkrich directed Toy Story 3 – The Great Escape and also worked on Toy Story – The world of toys and Toy Story 2, as well as being credited as executive producer on Toy Story 4.

In Toy Story 3, u was includedna sequence in which the protagonists risk being burnt and are rescued by a group of little green aliens from Pizza Planet.

Given the epilogue of Toy Story 4 it seems that now the franchise has closed its doors, with Woody, Buzz and all the others who have taken different paths of their existence.

One possibility remains for Forky, the beloved new entry of the fourth film to which a spin-off series or even a film could be reserved.

