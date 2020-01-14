Toy Story 4 already has a Disney + release date

Share it:

Little by little, all the great – and recent – Disney releases are coming to Disney +. And it is not minor news, considering that there is less and less for the launch of the streaming platform in our country (next March 31, 2020). That way, we are more likely to receive a spectacular launch catalog. The next to join the catalog will be Toy Story 4, which will land at Disney + on February 5, 2020.

Also remember that, very soon, the remake of The Lion King will also be available, which has a premiere scheduled for next January 28, 2020. Again, the information has appeared directly on the platform itself (us via Comicbook). Simply log in to discover the release date.

Anyway, it is a very curious method that Disney is using, since in reality the information does not come through official advertising. To find the date you have to look for the movie in the search engine. In that case, we find a marker. Something that only happens a few days before the premiere, when Disney allows us to add the title to our list.

On the other hand, since we talk about Disney + on the one hand and Toy Story 4 on the other, remember that in its day it was said that it was not ruled out that some secondary characters of the franchise could have a presence on the streaming platform through short films or own projects.

This is what Toy Story 4 producer Mark Nielsen once commented: "This is a new way of telling stories and publishing them that we really didn't have before. We've always made short films, and DVDs often had a short film, but this gives us a bigger chance. And although we don't have anything in mind or any related production with Toy Story right now, the door is certainly open to that. And you're right, these characters (Forky) have such a great story and future implicit. You can take any of these characters along many really interesting paths. ".

