‘Toy Boy’, the Netflix series that nobody expected and is sweeping

The series has 13 chapters and was released last September at the FesTVal in Vitoria.

These are Netflix's most powerful series premieres for 2020.

That we are in A golden age of the Spanish series is something that no one disputes. The international successes in recent times of projects by various production companies such as 'La casa de papel', 'Élite', 'El secreto de Puente Viejo', 'Los misterios de Laura' or 'El Ministerio del Tiempo' demonstrate that the fictions of they like our country very much outside,

Antena 3 has been found again, as in the case of 'La casa de papel', with a series of unexpected success. 'La casa de papel' had already worked quite well on mainstream television, but it 'hit the ball' as soon as it hit Netflix, where it became one of the most-watched series of the year. Y now it is the turn of 'Toy Boy'. Has anyone imagined that a series like this was going to devastate as it is doing now?

Produced by Atresmedia and Plano a Plano, 'Toy Boy' reached Spanish homes last month of September on Antena 3 and had just a 13.6% share, with 1,849,000 viewers, a rather weak premiere. The series gradually lost audience and closed in December with an average share of 8.4% and just over 1.12 million viewers.

In fact, some media like 'Watch TV' They carried out analyzes after this first failure in which they questioned the quality of the format, the little professionalism of the actors and the need for general television to consider whether or not to invest in a series that, he defined, "It smelled of pre-made product from the start. Entrepreneurial goal, above any story, to seek massive audiences. A few naked torsos here, sex scenes there, a murder in between, and a protagonist with no acting experience."

Well then The series arrived on March 2 on Netflix and has A-RRA-SA-DO. How is it possible? Perhaps because of the mouth-to-ear phenomenon, perhaps because people see it as 'the most seen' and do not want to be left behind and get excited, perhaps because in Antena 3 it went more unnoticed, perhaps because on general television, you had to wait week after week for a new chapter …

'Toy Boy' consists of 13 chapters and was released in the last edition of the FesTVal in Vitoria. The main actors in the cast are María Pedraza ('Élite'), Jesús Mosquera (former soccer player for Betis B) and Cristina Castaño ('I leave it whenever I want') and the protagonist is, ahem, a 'stripper'. The name already says so.

According to the official synopsis, "Hugo Beltrán (Mosquera) is a young, handsome and carefree stripper who wakes up one morning in his sailboat, after a night of partying and excesses, next to the burned corpse of a man. He is the husband of Macarena Medina, his lover (Cristina Castaño), a powerful woman with whom he had a torrid high-voltage sexual relationship. Hugo does not remember anything that happened the night of the crime, but he is sure that he is not the murderer, but the victim of a set-up to accuse him. After a quick trial, he is sentenced to fifteen years in prison.

Seven years later, in prison he receives the visit of Triana Marín (Pedraza), a young lawyer who, on behalf of a major law firm, offers to help him, reopen the case and try to prove his innocence in a new trial. Although Hugo distrusts the offer, Triana gets the sentence annulled and is released from prison.l and pending a new trial in which they will have to be able to prove their innocence.

From this moment on, Triana and Hugo will have to work together to try to unravel a complex plot that took an innocent person to prison. A relationship that will not be easy, since they belong to diametrically opposite worlds; She is a lawyer with a bright, hard-working, responsible and bright future. He, a master of the night, former prisoner and considered a murderer by everyone except himself and with a thirst for revenge. But the future has a surprise in store for them. "

The series, quite predictable according to the plot, has conquered half a planet. At the time of writing this article, it is the most viewed in Spain, Israel, Uruguay, the Dominican Republic, Switzerland, Brazil and Morocco and it has entered the top 10 in Argentina, Portugal, Turkey, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the United States and Greece, according to the 'Huffington Post'.

What does this success teach us? That in the platforms, as in the general ones, the quality of success is independent, that the public always has the last word and that any product can have a second chance. Perhaps 'Toy Boy' is not the best example of a series that no one would have bet on, but the history of television is full of these surprises. And we are glad.