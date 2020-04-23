"Toxic", the Argentine film that predicted the arrival of a pandemic

Share it:

Buenos Aires.- People with masks, people in white safety suits that disinfect the streets and a couple who must escape a pandemic, although in this case of insomnia: that is the starting point of "Toxic", an Argentine film that opens this Thursday in an almost prophetic situation.

This idea, which seems to have come out of the coronavirus pandemic, began to emerge in the director's mind Ariel Martínez Herrera more than a decade ago, when the spread of influenza A (H1N1) began, and after several years of scientific advice A film was born that many experts did not consider so fictional.

"It has to do with the fact that we investigated the case, it is not so coincidental, we looked at it and there was a certain probability. (…) Not everyone was surprised that there is an epidemic," the director assured Efe, although he revealed that They "never ever" imagined that it would happen right now and that the film is fiction, "not a scientific prediction."

FROM THE SCRIPT TO THE COVERS OF THE NEWSPAPERS

The biologist Emiliano Aguerreberry, friend of the director, was present in the writing of the script to give the work realism, which now sees how some of its scenes are similarly replicated on the front pages of newspapers around the world.

What began to happen to me is that the people who had seen the film told me 'this photo came out in a newspaper in Italy, it is the same as Toxic,' "he said.

The story of the film, starring Agustín Rittano and Jazmín Stuart, is set in an environment "of dark comedy, like a joke in times of tragedy", with "scenes that seemed funny and that now, in light of the facts, they don't seem so funny. "

"How ridiculous that something so current was totally absurd at the time," stressed the director and screenwriter, author of works such as "Alas" and "Adventures of a Broken Heart."

The work mixes the evolution of the protagonist couple, locked in the motorhome that takes them to a safe place from the insomnia infections with apocalyptic reflections, in which questions such as: "If the world ended tomorrow, would you plant an apple tree ? "; all with an Argentine touch in which "there is nobody saving anything".

AN ATYPICAL PREMIERE

The premiere, which was scheduled for June 4, may not be held in theaters, which are closed, and will be done at 20:00 (23:00 GMT) this Thursday simultaneously on television and on the Cine.ar digital platform, in charge of the National Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts (INCAA), which in the face of the quarantine situation ordered "an emergency resolution, which is the federal digital premiere."

Martínez Herrera lives this premiere atypically, convinced that "it is a good time to bring this film to its viewers", while trying to combine the complicated situation experienced by the coronavirus with the interest that its creation is awakening.

"Everything is very rare, all the sensations you go through, everything is mixed with finishing a movie, which is a very difficult process. (…) Suddenly, a global social crisis happens that gives your project an impact , It is an unpredictable scenario and very difficult to assimilate in a very short time, "said the filmmaker, who plans to follow the premiere of his work on the projector at home while talking to his family.

A WORLD WITH MANY POSSIBILITIES

In the inkwell he has many projects, some related to further exploring the wide world he develops in "Toxic".

"The film has this that it is focused on the couple but has a universe around it that is quite powerful, every time a character from outside appears it is like a kind of separate world," he said.

Beyond the prophetic of the starting situation, the filmmaker does not consider that the film can predict the exit to the coronavirus pandemic, and although he does not want to reveal details of the end, he anticipates that it has dark parts and "bright and humorous edges by the absurd side. "