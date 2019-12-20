TowerFall Ascension for free on Epic Games Store

Share it:

Let the Christmas party of Epic Games Store. The fact is that, yesterday, the Epic store started a spectacular promotion. According to it, they will give us a game every day for practically two weeks. If the promotion began with the great Into The Breach, today the thing continues with another high quality indie: TowerFall Ascension.

As always in these cases, all we need to acquire the game is an Epic Games Store account, something that is also completely free and which can be done in minutes. We don't even need to download the store's launcher, since everything can be done through the website.

In any case, TowerFall Ascension is the definitive version of the successful arc fighting game. A title inspired by the golden age classics of the multiplayer "sofa", and which offers hilarious and intense games in local mode for 4 players.

However, keep in mind that unlike the usual Epic Games Store promotions, games are only available for 24 hours. That way, TowerFall Ascension will only be available until 17:00 (Spanish peninsular time) tomorrow, December 21, 2019.

In addition, Epic does not give clues as to what the next game will be. At the moment we are seeing how these are indies, but all of them very well known and recognized. We will see if any AAA is saved for the final traffic or if they remain on the same line until the promotion ends.

Remember also that the winter sales of the Epic Games Store have already begun. Here you can see a selection of the best offers.

Source: Epic Games Store