Tower of God: unveiled official title and who will work on the anime

Tower of God, anime adaptation of SIU's well-known manwha, will be airing in a few months. It will be an important test for the whole world of South Korean comics, considering that Tower of God will be the first of its kind to receive an anime. Despite the announcement dating back to last year, so far there have been few details about the project.

After the revelation of key visuals and the release date of a few days ago, fans also find out who will take care of the production of the anime. The "Tower of God Animation Partners", the production committee, has revealed that Rialto Entertainment will take care of producing the animated series. Rialto Entertainment is a subsidiary of Aniplex, fully owned by the company.

Although the work is of Korean origin, Tower of God will air in Japan while the official title in Japanese land will be Kami no Tō: Tower of God. However, little is known of the anime since it will debut in just two months and at the moment we do not yet know the staff, cast and animation house.

The official Tower of God website also revealed that the animated series will be broadcast simultaneously in Japan, South Korea and the United States of America. Will the SIU comic published in Naver Webtoon since 2010 conquer the world of the Rising Sun with the anime?