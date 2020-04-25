Tower of God: the operation of the Tower explained clearly and without spoilers

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you started the anime of Tower of God without reading manhwa, chances are you're not exactly understanding where the protagonists are and what they are doing. So what is the operation of the tower? How big is it and how is it structured? We explain it to you without spoilers and with minimal references to the original work.

The Tower is, in fact, the world in which Tower of God is set. The structure should not be confused with a common building, since its total area exceeds by approx 6.5 times that of planet Earth. The Tower is divided into floors and each floor is in turn divided into three parts: Internal Tower, External Tower and Middle Zone. The inhabitants are willing to climb the tower to fulfill their dreams but, to reach the top, they must pass all the plans by facing tests.

The Internal Tower is the area of ​​the floor where the "Regulars" – that is, the inhabitants intending to make the climb – face the tests to access the upper floor. The tests are decided by Governor of the plan and entrusted for the development to the so-called Test administrators. Participants must complete all tests to access the next plan. Currently 134 floors have been uncovered and anyone who reaches the bottom achieves the grade of Ranker, a prestigious recognition that guarantees him an important assignment inside the Tower. According to estimates, complete the climb and become Ranker about 2 Regular each 10 million.

The Outer Tower is the residential area, it is present on every floor and is as large as the North American continent. Anyone born in the Outer Tower hardly leaves it, which is why the culture of each floor is always well defined. The ecosystem of the Outer Tower is chosen by the Guardian from the floor. The only ones who can become Guardians are the High Rankeror the strongest rankers of all. If the Rankers are about 2 for every 10 million, the High Rankers are 2 every billion and, according to the author SIU, they have the same power as a God.

The Middle Zone is the transition zone between the Inner Tower (place where the climb takes place) and the Outer Tower (residential area). After reaching the twentieth floor, the Regulars can travel freely from the Inner to the Outer Tower and, if they wish, buy a house and settle in the Middle Zone.

The top of the tower is represented by the 134th floor, and anyone who manages to reach it becomes a ranker. Plan 134 is not the last however, but it is considered such because no one has ever been able to defeat or pass the tests of the Guardian of the 135th floor.

In the last episode of Tower of God Bam, Khun Aguero and Rak find themselves busy completing the special test of the Crown, on the second floor of the Tower. The tests of the plan are managed by the administrator and Ranker Lero-ro.

All clear now? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!